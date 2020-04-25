CHINO HILLS, Calif. – As countless Americans continue to practice “social distancing” to decrease the spread of the coronavirus, healthcare workers and emergency service providers are working tirelessly to treat those affected by COVID-19. To support their efforts, during the week of April 13, BAPS Charities donated over 38,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, including Level 3 surgical masks, face shields, nitrile gloves, and shoe covers to several California hospitals, labs and public safety offices, said a press release. In addition to donating PPE, BAPS Charities also provided significant monetary contributions to hospitals so that they could procure additional PPE.
Meeting the increased demand for PPE has become a priority to many hospitals across America. In accepting the donation on behalf of the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Michael Elliott, Valley Medical Center Foundation CEO, noted, “The shoe covers and masks will keep healthcare workers throughout Santa Clara County safe during the COVID-19 crisis; and we are most grateful for this support from BAPS Charities. Doctors, nurses, therapists, and pharmacists work daily while placing their lives at risk for us. To them, this donation is both practically very helpful, and provides a huge emotional and spiritual lift knowing that the community is behind us. Again, thank you for your support.”
Digna Macias, of the Pomona Valley Medical Center Foundation, expressed her gratitude by stating “thank you for the gift of $5,000. It will be directed to our COVID-19 fund to be used where most needed during this extraordinary period. We are grateful for your generosity.”
In addition to the PPE and direct financial contributions, volunteers with BAPS Charities, in collaboration with BAPS Shayona, distributed over 6600 packaged snacks and beverages to support medical personnel, lab workers, and public safety officials. Furthermore, 1500 hot meals were prepared and distributed to healthcare professionals and staff at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Leigh Cornell, vice president of Administration, added, “Our most sincere gratitude to BAPS Charities for generously providing over 1500 meals to our staff. The meals help keep our frontline workers nourished and healthy so they may continue to provide the care that the affected patients require.”
In response to the global pandemic, BAPS Charities created the COVID-19 Relief Fund to support these initiatives and express continued gratitude to the selfless healthcare workers who are on the frontline. To learn more or contribute to the fund please visit https://www.bapscharities.org/covid-19/.
