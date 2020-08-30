BAPS Charities Aug. 14 presented the Susan G. Komen Foundation with a $25,000 donation to support breast cancer victims and survivors.
The donation will be used to fund several ongoing initiatives, including the Komen COVID-19 Action Fund focused on those who are also suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, a release said.
With over 270,000 women and men diagnosed in the U.S. each year alone, breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer among women in the country as well as the world.
Both organizations were on hand in Dallas, Texas, for a limited, socially-distanced check presentation ceremony. Representatives from BAPS Charities presented the donation to foundation representatives Melissa Riehl, director of philanthropic relations, and Emma Meyer, project lead of cause marketing and corporate sponsorship.
The mayor of the city of Irving was also on hand to show his support for BAPS Charities and the impact its activities has on the local community, the release said.
Initially, the foundation was to be the national beneficiary of the efforts of about 25,000 walkers in the nearly 80 walkathons that BAPS Charities convenes each year throughout the U.S.
However, due to the onset of the pandemic, all walkathons were cancelled for 2020, the release said. Despite these circumstances, BAPS Charities wished to support the foundation, whose research, resources, and advocacy has continued to pave the way towards a cure for the deadly disease.
The Susan G. Komen Foundation is the world’s largest nonprofit breast cancer organization, funding breast cancer research while providing real-time help to those facing the disease.
BAPS Charities, a charitable organization dedicated to the spirit of service, is committed in its commitment to improving health and wellness for those in need. Nimisha Patel of Houston, Texas, an Indian American, volunteer of BAPS Charities and a breast cancer survivor, said, “It means a lot to me to know that BAPS Charities is helping other women who are fighting the same battle that I fought. I hope that this donation will help research new treatment plans to help not only those who have cancer but their families as well.”
