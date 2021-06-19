As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on communities across the globe, India faces an unparalleled crisis with daily new cases reaching over 300,000. The healthcare infrastructure in India, including hospitals, medical clinics, and medical equipment, are all being pushed to the brink, with many sick people unable to receive treatment and care. BAPS Charities, through its network of partner hospitals in India and newly created temporary medical facilities, is working to accommodate the surge of patients.
By providing ventilators, oxygen supplies, concentrators, medicines, medical therapies and other diagnostic services, BAPS Charities is endeavoring to save as many lives as possible, it stated in a press release.
The organization is providing PPE and other necessary supplies to healthcare providers and those displaced by the pandemic. In addition to the physical support, volunteers are supporting the silent victims of the pandemic, the families of the afflicted, by providing hot meals and emotional support.
BAPS Charities is mobilizing its resources around the world to help combat the surge of cases in India. The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi has arranged for the supply of 44 metrics tons of liquid oxygen to be delivered and is working towards supplying a total of 440 metric tons which is the equivalent of 60,000 oxygen cylinders, noted the release. In the U.K, it said, local volunteers organized a 48-hour non-stop static relay cycle fundraiser, covering the distance from London to Delhi. Among those partaking in the fundraiser was London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
BAPS Charities also delivered 30 oxygen concentrators from the U.S. and is in the process of sending 150 more.
Since the onset of the pandemic, BAPS Charities in the U.S. has provided over 175,000 pieces of personal protective equipment, donated $190,000 in financial assistance and prepared and delivered over 90,000 meals, food and care packages to those battling the coronavirus.
If you wish to help BAPS Charities continue its efforts in India, visit www.bapscharities.org/covid-19.
All funds collected will be used to directly support efforts in India, including preparing shipments of oxygen concentrators and supporting those who desperately need treatment and medical supplies, the charity said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.