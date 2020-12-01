BAPS Charities Nov. 25 announced that it has helped with relief efforts for wildfire victims in Southern California in the wake of a slew of October fires that ravaged parts of the state.
On Oct. 2, BAPS Charities donated $5,000 to the Los Angeles County Fire Department Wildfire Firefighter Support Fund, as well as 1,800 water bottles and 1,750 pre-packaged snacks.
On the same day BAPS Charities also donated $4,000 to the Los Angeles City Fire Department Fire Season Fund along with 1,800 water bottles.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles Fire Department had taken on the ravaging Bobcat Fire, the El Dorado Fire and other fires throughout the state. In order to provide relief in times of disaster, BAPS Charities volunteers mobilized to help raise funds and resources, according to a news release.
Stacy Mungo, the Los Angeles County Fire Department foundation’s president, expressed her gratitude and stated, "[W]e couldn't do it without the help of charities and support groups like [BAPS Charities], who are willing to support us with their time and financial donations. We engaged more than 300 firefighters on the two large fires, the El Dorado Fire and the Bobcat Fire, while others were deployed to support the fires up and down the West Coast."
Mayor Naresh Solanki of Cerritos, where LACoFD Station 30 is located, was also present during the donation to express his support and partnership with BAPS Charities.
The $4,000 BAPS Charities donated to the LA Fire Season Fund will go towards purchasing tools, equipment and resources for the first responders who are saving lives and property this wildfire season, the release said.
“I’m grateful for the recent contribution that BAPS Charities provided to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. Their support directly impacts the safety of our LAFD firefighters and the community at large. We couldn’t accomplish our mission without partners like BAPS Charities,” said Liz Lin, president of the LAFD Foundation.
More recently, on Nov. 20, BAPS Charities continued its efforts by donating $6,000 to the Chino Valley Independent Fire District Foundation. The Chino Valley Independent Fire District Foundation battled the Blue Ridge Fire close to the home of BAPS Charities in Chino Hills. Immediately BAPS Charities’ Indian American volunteers mobilized to help raise funds and support firefighting efforts, the release said.
"We would like to thank BAPS Charities for your generous donation. Your donation allows us to give back to the community we serve,” Jeff Tytula, the Chino Valley Independent Fire District foundation’s vice president, said. “Your support of our foundation, especially during times like these, allow us to continue to serve those in need. Thank you!”
Mayor Art Bennett and City Councilmembers Peter Rogers and Brian Johsz of Chino Hills were also present during the donation to express their support and partnership with BAPS Charities.
Bennett reiterated the strong partnership between the city and BAPS Charities and stated, “The Blue Ridge Fire forced many of our city’s residents to evacuate including many BAPS Charities volunteers. BAPS Charities has supported our community from the start and this time is no different."
The Blue Ridge Fire caused some Chino Hills residents to evacuate and some BAPS Charities volunteers were among those evacuees. BAPS Charities invited some affected families to express their gratitude to the hardworking firefighters, according to the release.
“Thanks for the heroes of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District for all of their work to fight the Blue Ridge Fire. Without you, we may have lost our homes and for that my family and I are grateful. Thanks for all that you do!” Krishna Zala, a BAPS Charities volunteer and fire evacuee, said.
BAPS Charities continues to express unity to serve first responders, especially during these difficult and disastrous times. As a token of appreciation for their dedication and contributions to society, BAPS Charities is honored to support our frontline heroes, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.