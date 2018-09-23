through its Walk Green initiative, a series of walkathons hosted by BAPS Charities across North America. Beginning in 2016, BAPS Charities coordinated efforts with TNC to raise funds for the Plant a Billion Trees initiative, and on Aug. 24, 2018, presented the final gift of $166,000 to TNC executives and program leadership in Chino Hills, Calif.
BAPS Charities volunteers and donors provided a total of 300,000 trees to TNC, made possible by $431,000 in total funds raised over three years by 23,000 walkers at 76 cities across the nation, said a press release. TNC staff and leaders attended several of these walks, educating walkers about the importance of environmental protection and the urgent need for all people to become active stewards of the environment.
“Participating in the BAPS Charities Walkathon is a tradition for my family; Walk Green is a focused effort to make a measurable impact in the world. Every year we come together and use the opportunity to support the causes that BAPS Charities carefully selects," said 19-year-old Rucha Modi.
BAPS Charities’ mission supports five programmatic areas: environmental protection, health, education, youth development, and disaster relief.
“BAPS Charities activities reinforce the importance of serving others, raising awareness about important causes, and this year, protecting the planet through practice is important to my family and me,” said Katha Patel, an Indian American participant in the day’s activities.
BAPS Charities leverages community walks as opportunities to instill a spirit of service and commitment to preservation and environmental responsibility in community members. Through participation in events and fundraising activities like Walkathons, participants are actively engaged in conversations and action around sustainability and conservation, becoming owners rather than bystanders.
