BAPS Charities has continued to mobilize is volunteers throughout the world including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, New Zealand, Australia, and India to support local healthcare workers, hospitals, police and fire departments, seniors, children, as well as the most vulnerable individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Key pillars of BAPS Charities’ efforts include donations of personal protective equipment for medical facilities, first responders and essential workers, ensuring food availability for those affected or at-risk, providing assistance for essential equipment needed at hospitals, as well as assistance to organizations dealing with mental health and well-being, said a press release.
For example, from the initial assessment of the pandemic, volunteers found that PPE, surgical masks in particular, have been in shortage. Immediately BAPS Charities mobilized volunteers to provide for 5,000 N95 respiratory masks to some of the hardest hit hospital systems in the New York / New Jersey area.
As frontline medical workers work hard to care for those severely affected by COVID-19 in hospitals, BAPS Charities provided hot food packages to these heroes, added the release. In addition, volunteers also reached out to provide care packages and food donations to vulnerable and affected families across the country. These hot food deliveries, care packages, as well as canned food donations have been organized from coast to coast.
In the greater Atlanta area, BAPS Charities, in collaboration with BAPS Shayona, delivered 1,000 care packages to many senior citizens and families. In Chicago, Illinois, over 400 food packages were donated across various hospitals.
In Los Angeles, California, 7,500 hot meals, packaged snacks and beverages we served to frontline workers. Hilda L. Solis, Los Angeles County Supervisor, noted: “The employees at Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina are the heroes of this moment. I thank BAPS Charities for providing meals to the hospital staff.”
In other situations, to serve hospitals in need of equipment, BAPS Charities recognized that financial assistance was the best way to provide support. In Dallas County, Texas, BAPS Charities donated $10,000 to the Parkland Hospital Foundation.
In addition, assisting organizations who serve the mental health and well-being of their communities was a key beneficiary of BAPS Charities’ financial assistance. In the greater Dallas, Texas area, BAPS Charities donated $7,500 across local community support organizations.
Neelkanth Patel, Indian American National Youth Coordinator of BAPS Charities, expressed his views on the relief efforts: “We sincerely commend and thank all of the volunteers who have spent countless hours in providing relief and support to the true heroes – the first responders and healthcare professionals fighting to save lives affected by COVID-19. Our volunteers have exemplified the spirit of service by being able to support these frontline heroes as needed. This is a global pandemic. We need everyone to do their part, because ultimately we are stronger together.”
