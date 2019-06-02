Generations of changemakers, from 6-year-old first time fundraisers to senior citizens, participated in BAPS Charities’ ‘Walk Green 2019’ walkathon held May 18 in Chino Hills, Calif. Over 850 members, mostly Indian American, participated in this walkathon.
Through its Walk Green initiative, a series of walkathons hosted by the nonprofit across North America – one of which was in Chino Hills as well as Milpitas – it helped plant 61,000 trees this year.
The aim of the Chino Hills event was to raise funds for The Nature Conservancy, and House of Ruth, an organization dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence.
“BAPS partnering with The Nature Conservancy can be the best thing because we have this shared relationship of staying healthy, staying fit, going green as well as planting trees and raising awareness through our walks,” said Dhwani Tank, one of the participants from Los Angeles, Calif.
This year, BAPS Charities supported The Nature Conservancy’s efforts to plant one billion trees by 2025 through their ‘Plant a Billion Trees’ initiative.
“It’s amazing and heartwarming to see how much support has been generated for the walk and how much it has grown over the years,” said Nilkanth Patel, president of BAPS Charities. “This year over 23,000 walkers in over 76 cities in North America joined the walk to help us protect our environment – for our generation and for generations. The collective actions of the community have helped the Nature Conservancy plant 61,000 additional trees in 2019. During the last four years, from 2016 to 2019, BAPS Charities Walkathons have helped plant a total of 361,000 trees.”
In addition to fostering a spirit of service across participants to support a cause touching the world, BAPS Charities involved young adults in high school and college in business sponsorship initiatives, according to the organization. The youth participants worked to secure partnerships from local businesses to support the walkathon effort, it said.
In addition to the annual walkathon, BAPS Charities actively supports environmental sustainability efforts throughout the year through recycling projects, water conservation and utilizing solar power, the organization stated in a press release, adding that it also organizes other humanitarian events throughout the year such as the BAPS Charities health fair, blood donation drives, food drives, and the Children’s Health and Safety Day.
For more information, visit www.bapscharities.org.
