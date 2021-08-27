In June, BAPS Charities held its annual walk/run across 70 communities, which, unlike the past, was primarily a virtual one due to COVID-19 concerns.
Building from 2020 and continuing its tradition of supporting global and community causes, this year’s walk/run supported Susan G. Komen and its efforts to address breast cancer on multiple fronts, including advocacy, research and patient support, said a press release.
Participants in this year’s walk/run collectively pledged to walk 100 million steps, with people of all ages taking part, from 5-year-old first-time walkers to senior citizens. Over 11,000 registered participants logged over 200 million steps, far exceeding the initial goal, said the release.
Dhruval Amin, an Indian America BAPS Charities volunteer, said, “Breast cancer affects communities, their families and their friends. The partnership between BAPS Charities and Susan G. Komen is an opportunity for us to work together to further reduce deaths from breast cancer and increase awareness about this disease.”
The virtual event concluded with the organization’s only in-person walk of this year’s event. Organized in conjunction with Susan G. Komen, participants, volunteers, and supporters gathered at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, to recognize the commendable works of both organizations.
During the pre-walk ceremony, which included brief speeches by state Senator Maria Elena Durazo, along with other public officials, BAPS Charities presented Susan G. Koman representatives with a $50,000 donation. The gift was leveraged months earlier as part of a matching gift campaign to raise an additional $50,000 for the cause. All matched contributions will go towards supporting Susan G. Komen’s mission in saving lives and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.
(0) comments
