CHINO HILLS, Calif. – As the scientific community and public officials have emphasized, widespread vaccination is an essential pillar of battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Partnerships between vaccine providers and community organizations are integral to bringing the vaccine to as many people as possible. As part of California’s larger effort to vaccinate anyone over 16 years of age, on April 17, BAPS Charities and Walmart came together to administer doses of the Pfizer vaccine to 450 people at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir here.
“We just found out about this clinic from our neighbor, she saw the mayor’s post on social media, and in 15 minutes we were here! It was so quick and painless. The whole process was so quick and efficient. Having it at this location was convenient. Thanks to the volunteers for serving the community,” said James Lorenzana, a Chino Hills resident, who got his vaccine at the temple.
BAPS Charities is also a member of the White House’s Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Community Corps aiming to end this pandemic by boosting vaccine confidence, access and availability. BAPS Charities engaged through culturally relevant vaccine education, strong community partnerships, and equitable vaccine access, it said in a press release.
Khoi Le, market manager for Walmart, led the efforts from the Walmart team. He applauded the volunteers and facility.
BAPS Charities was joined by a robust team of Walmart Pharmacy staff, Carolina Rojas, field representative for Congresswoman Young Kim; Nathan Bass from California State Senator Josh Newman’s office, Chino Hills Mayor Brian Joshz, and firefighters from the Chino Valley Independent Fire District.
“Through the Walmart Pharmacy staff’s support, participants were guided through the registration process, received their vaccinations, and were provided post-vaccination care,” BAPS Charities said in a press release. “BAPS Charities volunteers played an essential role in ensuring that the vaccinated patients had a pleasant and smooth experience. In particular, the volunteers assisted in providing socially distanced flow, sanitization protocols, and translation services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.