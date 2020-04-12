As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, on the frontlines of this pandemic stand a group of individuals whose heroism was not fully appreciated before this crisis – the first responders. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, public safety officers and others risk their lives on a daily basis to ensure the well-being of the public at large.
BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a worldwide Hindu organization, and the caretakers of six traditional stone mandirs (Hindu place of worship) in North America located in the greater metropolitan areas of Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Toronto as well as Robbinsville, New Jersey, has decided to honor these brave individuals who now risk their health to stem the impact of COVID-19, according to a press release. Starting on Mar. 29, 2020, BAPS has been lighting these landmarks in blue as a gesture of gratitude to those men and women working tirelessly in healthcare and public safety.
Nilkanth Patel, an Indian American devotee at BAPS and a director of the organization’s humanitarian arm, BAPS Charities, said, “BAPS Charities, for years, has had the good fortune of engaging healthcare professionals and first responders in some of our initiatives such as health fairs for the uninsured or underinsured, as well as our quarterly health awareness seminars. Through these activities, many of these professionals have become our friends and partners in community service. Likewise, BAPS and BAPS Charities host events which require the collaboration with local agencies and officials – many of whom we have gotten to know well on a personal level. During these times when our friends and brethren are risking their lives to literally save our families, we as an organization want them to know that we salute them.”
In addition to lighting the mandirs blue, BAPS Charities has also donated over 18,000 N95 respiratory masks during the critical early days of the pandemic to some of the hardest hit hospital systems in New York, New Jersey, and Canada.
During these challenging times, the organization is hosting weekly webcasts for each age group in order to provide a sense of spiritual continuity.
In related news, AP adds from Lucknow, India: Rukmani Sharma fears the virus that has turned the world upside down. But as a devout Hindu, she also fears for her soul.
COVID-19 restrictions mean that the 71-year-old woman won’t be allowed to go to temple to celebrate the birthday of the Hindu god Ram, and she says she’s “feeling guilty.”
Hindus around the world were in the midst of a nine-day period called Chaitra Navaratri that began with what for many is considered the Hindu New Year to culminate with the festival of Ramanavami. Normally there is fasting, masses worshipping together, offerings in temples and festivals.
But this year, celebrations and prayers are home-bound events and if there is group worship, it’s livestreamed because India is in a government-ordered 21-day lockdown. People are allowed to leave their homes only for essentials. Religious gatherings are explicitly banned.
Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, urged devotees to stay home. “No one should come to temple. This is a time of crisis and people should realize that prayers from home are as acceptable as prayers offered in temple,” Adityanath said.
Hindus in the U.S. are also following social distancing protocols.
Normally, Suhag Shukla would be scrubbing her Philadelphia home more intensely than usual, a sign of the renewal the holiday signifies. There would be guests and temple worship. But the temples are closed, and the bells that worshippers ring when they enter are silent.
Her family’s prayers are confined to the altar in their home and worship and celebrations are happening in cyberspace.
“Normally, in the absence of a global pandemic India would have been seeing a lot of celebrations,” said Shukla, executive director of the Hindu American Foundation. That would entail special foods and sweets, prayers and rituals and gatherings of guests and family. “You would also be planning on joining your community at a local temple to celebrate as well.”
With temples closed, Facebook and Zoom have become the way to connect for a religion where connection to all things is imperative.
Shukla said it is important during a time of “unprecedented anxiety and uncertainty” that people have a way “to continue to commune with the Divine in kind of a sense of community.”
India-West Staff Reporter adds: The Hindu Temple in Sunnyvale, Calif., also announced the closure of the temple. “We sincerely hope and pray that you and your loved ones are safe and continue to stay healthy. Due to the continued spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and local health ordinances, we will continue to keep the temple closed to the public until further notice. It is imperative that we all practice social distancing and practice good hygiene, for now this is the only way to reduce the spread of the virus,” said a statement, adding: “The priests continue to perform all daily and special puja, abishekhams and rituals. We plan on continuing this schedule until it is safe to allow the public to visit the temple.”
