Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or BAPS, recently held a women’s conference to push females to strive towards reaching and achieving their goals.
The 13th annual conference, held in Milpitas, Calif., hosted over 300 women at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir March 30th.
The theme of the conference was “Sādhanā: The Purpose and the Pursuit.” Sādhanā means efforts towards our goals, according to a news release; through drawing on hopes and goals, purpose and priorities, the conference presented an insightful look at BAPS’ efforts, its challenges, and how to overcome them through actionable steps.
In highlighting the topics of the event, keynote speakers Dr. Elizabeth Markle and Monet Levalley-Garcia noted the importance of maintaining constant efforts towards Sādhanā in all aspects of life.
Markle is the founder and executive director at Open Source Wellness, an organization aiming towards a better lifestyle. Levalley-Garcia is a health coach and program manager at Open Source Wellness.
Both speakers led the audience through the four parts of a well-balanced lifestyle: “Move. Nourish. Connect. Be.”
They emphasized the importance of these four goals and how they can lead to a happier and better life for all, the release said.
The opening portion of the conference focused on identifying the hope behind one’s everyday efforts.
Dr. Umangi Patel, a double-board certified physician in internal medicine and gastroenterology, highlighted through her own ambitions and goals, how she strives to achieve them, and the challenges she struggles to overcome.
Patel also highlighted the importance of the 90-10 rule which states that 10 percent of your life is what happens to you, but the other 90 percent is how you react to it, the release said.
The second portion of the conference focused on the “how” of practicing personal spiritual Sādhanā.
Dr. Leena Pandya shared how daily spiritual practices, objective introspection, service to others, and maintaining healthy familial relationships help towards BAPS’ goal. She also shared the five factors that have helped her in her daily life.
The last speaker of the conference, Roshni Brahmbhatt, an enforcement officer at the United States Environmental Protection Agency, led the audience through an activity that involved everyone’s participation.
The BAPS Women’s Conference was inspired by Pramukh Swami Maharaj and encouraged by Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.
The conference highlights the influential role of women in today’s society and also empowers the younger generations by promoting a healthy dialogue around current topics.
