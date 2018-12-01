A glittering array of twinkles filled the nights as traditional candles were lit by devotees to celebrate Diwali Nov. 8 at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, Calif., and Nov. 10 at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Milpitas, Calif.
This year, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandirs across North America marked the auspicious festival of Diwali and its associated five days of celebrations with an elaborate Annakut, lighted diyas, fireworks, and even a special children’s Diwali celebration.
The five days of Diwali, including the Hindu New Year, are rich in cultural traditions and rituals that symbolize new beginnings and a renewed commitment to one’s family.
The bright colors of rangoli, the lighting of diyas, and the elaborate variety of vegetarian foods offered to God in a display called Annakut, all mark a renewal of the good within and the goodwill towards everything around.
Offering his prayers to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, guru and president of BAPS, prayed for devotees around the world for continued personal, and professional growth in this new year.
Mahant Swami Maharaj took the occasion of Diwali to remind individuals and families about the importance of leading spiritually-centric lives, grounded in strong values and increased attachment to God, stated a press release.
“My husband and I both grew up celebrating Diwali with our families so it’s especially rewarding to be able to bring our kids to mandir every year where they have the same opportunities to embody the message of Diwali from a young age. Living in the U.S., it’s so refreshing to be able to preserve our Indian culture and roots.” said attendee Monal Patel of Chino Hills, Calif.
“The prayer is a foundational pillar of our culture. For my family, including two children, the visit to the cultural exhibition on ‘Sanskriti - The Power of Prayer’ in Milpitas, was a great learning experience,” said Kinjal Joshi, a resident of Fremont, Calif.
The celebrations were open to all. Visitors participated in celebration activities, offered prayers for new beginnings and had the opportunity to taste the delicious offerings of the Annakut.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was among the dignitaries who participated in the Diwali festivities at the Milpitas Mandir.
