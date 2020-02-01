CHINO HILLS, Calif. — The BAPS Hindu Swaminarayan Mandir here on Jan. 26 illuminated their temple in the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers in honor of the late basketball star, Kobe Bryant.
Bathed in purple and gold, it drew visitors from around the area who just wanted to be part of the memory and mourning of a man they had all taken pride in as Angelenos. Many prayed for the departed soul and for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.