Baruch College undergraduate Sahiti Kovvuri was recently named as being among 15 students selected for the highly competitive Jeannette K. Watson Fellowship.
The Watson Fellowship is an innovative three-year program that provides outstanding undergraduates from 12 New York City colleges with personal, professional, and cultural immersions in the U.S. and abroad.
Fellows receive paid, 10-week internships for three consecutive summers in any of the following sectors: nonprofit organizations, government service, and private enterprise.
Kovvuri, an Indian American data analytics major with a minor in cultural anthropology, knew she wanted to apply for this program after speaking to a current Watson Fellow from Baruch College, Karishma Malhotra. Malhotra praised the program, saying it offers a “plethora of opportunities that allowed her to perceive her future career in a whole new way.”
Even though Fellows’ internship placements are still being determined, Kovvuri is looking forward to working with some of Watson’s top-tier partners, such as the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Aspen Institute.
“I am excited to challenge myself in exposure to social justice issues pertaining to public health and immigration reform in ways I have not been able to before,” Kovvuri stated in a press release.
“Having the amazing platform of the JK Watson Fellowship to aid in my experience with these organizations makes me even more excited to represent the power held within the voice of young people. I am looking forward to my experiences abroad and working on global issues with nonprofits overseas and around the nation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.