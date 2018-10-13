FREMONT, Calif. — This year’s Naari event, conducted by BATA at the Fremont Royal Palace here, raised funds for the upliftment of 3,800 widows and 40,000 down-trodden handloom weavers in India to help continue an Indian heritage on the brink of extinction.
A highlight of the event was the presence of national award winner designer and philanthropist Shravan Kumar, the founder of the trust, who handpicked and draped sarees and outfits for all the women who signed up to model his new collection on the catwalk to raise funds for the cause.
The evening began with guests being greeted in the royally decorated foyer. The main ballroom, with its gold and pink-hued décor, was decorated by Akrisha Wedding and Event Planners. The appetizers and dinner was provided by Biriyani Pot.
The entertainment included a mixture of Kuchipudi and Tollywood dances and singing. More game shows with the audience being the center of attention were quite enjoyed. The fashion show began with a traditional Kuchipudi dancing followed by Kumar introducing more than 40 different outfits modeled in four different segments.
The BATA organizing committee include Vijaya Aasuri, Srilu Veligeti, Sireesha Battula, Sridevi Pasupuleti, Kalyani Chikoti, Swati Malla and Deepika Vangala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.