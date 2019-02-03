The Bay Area Telugu Association recently celebrated Republic Day in style with a daylong event that featured numerous activities.
Among the activities that engaged the more than 1,000 guests included cooking, Muggulu, Bommala Koluvu, a Paatala Pallaki musical concert, classical dance ballet, folk dances, an on-stage game show and foot tapping dances.
The auditorium was decorated with the ethnic and festival look of Sankranti, and the main stage had multicolor backdrops and colorful kites. The decorations coupled with the traditional outfits by the audience, participants and BATA volunteers reflected a festive atmosphere, the association said in a news release.
The program started with “Paatala Pallki,” a live music concert by talented singers from the BATA karaoke team.
In parallel, cooking competitions for adults and kids, colorful Rangavalli contest, art contest and essay writing were organized.
Students from the “Paatasala” Telugu School, an initiative by Telugu Times and BATA to promote and teach Telugu language, presented the drama “Satya Harischandra,” which popular stage artist Ravi Naralasetti had written and directed. Additionally, San Ramon kids presented a “Boorela Mookudu” skit.
BATA adviser Vijaya Aasuri officially kicked off the evening cultural program by inviting all the kids for “BhogiPallu.” In addition, there was a “Gobbemmalu” dance with all the women dressed in colorful traditional sarees.
Shiva Noopuram classical dance school students presented Dasavataram and Markandeya charitra, the association noted.
Next to follow were high energy and foot tapping dances by little toddlers and BATA youngsters to the latest super hit songs from Tollywood.
The Association of Indo Americans also celebrated India’s Republic Day. Elected officials attended the event and conveyed their wishes, including Consul General of India Sanjay Panda as the chief guest.
