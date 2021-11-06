The Bay Area Telugu Association recently held a stellar celebration of Deepavali with the local Telugu community.
The event, considered one of BATA’s flagships, was held in the Tri-Valley area of San Ramon, Dublin and Pleasanton area in California, with great support from the Indian American community, according to a news release.
The daylong event featured highlights such as a BATA Dance Idol; a mom-and-daughter fashion show; fancy dress; a Lantern Festival light show; classical dance ballet; carnival games and amusement rides; a musical program; and a Diwalia Dandia grand finale, among other entertainment.
Additionally, the BATA cultural team members conducted training classes at various locations – Fremont, San Ramon, Dublin, Milpitas, Cupertino and San Jose.
BATA president Harinath Chikoti at the event thanked all the BATA volunteers for their hard work and for making the event a grand success, the release said.
