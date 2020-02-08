The Bay Area Telugu Association recently celebrated the festival of Sankranti and India’s Republic Day by hosting numerous activities.
Among the activities that engaged the more than 1,000 Indian American attendees during the daylong event included cooking, Muggulu, Bommala Koluvu, a Paatala Pallaki musical concert, classical dance ballet, folk dances, an on-stage game show and foot tapping dances.
One of the highlights of the glittering event, according to a press release, was a performance by Tollywood singer Anjana Soumya.
The auditorium was decorated with the ethnic and festival look of Sankranti, and the main stage had multicolor backdrops and colorful kites. The decorations coupled with the traditional outfits by the audience, participants and BATA volunteers reflected a festive atmosphere.
The program started with “Paatala Pallki,” a live music concert by talented singers from the BATA Karaoke team.
Students from the “Paatasala” Telugu School, an initiative by Telugu Times and BATA to promote and teach Telugu language, presented a comedy skit, “Anukunna Di Okkati Ainadhi Okkati.”
In parallel, cooking competitions for adults and kids, colorful Rangavalli contest, art contest and essay writing were organized, added the release.
BATA adviser Vijaya Aasuri officially kicked off the evening cultural program by inviting all the kids for “BhogiPallu.” In addition, there was “Gobbemmalu” dance with all the women dressed in colorful traditional sarees.
The Association of Indo Americans also celebrated India’s Republic Day where Consul General Sanjay Panda was the chief guest. Elected officials who attended the event and conveyed their wishes included Fremont Mayor Lilly Mei, Fremont Vice Mayor Raj Salwan, Supervisor Dave Cortese, and Santa Clara Councilmember Raj Chahal.
The guests enjoyed dances and patriotic songs presented by the kids. Also presented was a play describing how Vijayanagara Empire was established.
Next to follow were high energy and foot tapping dances by little toddlers and BATA youngsters to the latest super hit songs from Tollywood.
After thanking the team and volunteers, BATA president Yaswanth Kudaravalli introduced the executive committee comprising of Harinath Chikoti, vice president; Sumanth Pusuluri, secretary; Kondal Rao, treasurer; and Arun Reddy, joint secretary.
