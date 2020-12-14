Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the “Warren Buffet of India,” and Arjun Divecha, head of Emerging Markets Equity and board member at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co, engaged in a fierce but friendly feud as to whether India remains an attractive opportunity for investors, at an Indiaspora virtual salon Dec. 10 evening.
The evening also included remarks from Ramji Raghavan, founder of the Agastya International Foundation, which aims to encourage curiosity about science among children living in rural India. Two hundred mobile vans and 83 motorbikes equipped with 1,000 science experiments travel through villages, allowing children to experiment with the materials. Uniquely, the organization employs peer to peer learning: children teaching other children.
Raghavan started the organization in 2000, with a single mobile van: the driver also served as teacher. By happenstance, he met Jhunjhunwala, who liked the concept and said he would support one van.
One van grew to three; the investor encouraged the social innovator to create a 10-year plan. Jhunjhunwala has since donated Rs. 50 crore — about $7 million — to the Agastya Foundation, which recently built a “creativity lab” in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. “It was the most successful investment of my life,” he said.
The Agastya Foundation currently impacts more than two million rural children in India. Raghavan aims to scale the initiative to serve 100 million children. “It is a peaceful education explosion, a shift from what to learn to how to learn,” said the former banker, explaining that curiosity is the basis for all learning.
Soumya Rajan, founder and CEO of Waterfield Advisors, moderated a lively conversation between Jhunjhunwala and Divecha. She noted that the Indian stock market is at an all-time high. A day before the briefing, the Sensex hit a record high of 46,100, while the Nifty ended above 13,500.
Conversely, however, the Indian economy has entered a technical recession, contracting 7.5 percent for the 2020 summer quarter. The International Monetary Fund predicted India's economy would contract by more than 10 percent this year, making it the worst performer among emerging markets.
Jhunjhunwala told the audience at Indiaspora’s virtual salon that he remains bullish about investing in his country. “India has a very skilled population. There is great entrepreneurship and vast resources,” he said, noting that 40 percent of all pharmaceuticals consumed in the U.S. are manufactured in India.
India also manufactures 15 percent of all software used in the U.S., according to Jhunjhunwala.
“But there is no faith in this market,” he complained. The legendary investor noted that the U.S. market is over-valuated. “Over the next 10 years, money will leave America and flow into India and China.”
“The next decade belongs to India. In the next five to 10 years, India will outperform any market in the world.” said Jhunjhunwala. He urged Indian Americans to invest in their home country.
Divecha agreed with Jhunjhunwala’s contention that U.S. markets are completely overvalued.
Bu he contended that India was one of the two worst emerging markets in which to invest. “The economy is sputtering,” said Divecha, noting that the Indian government has done little to stimulate economic growth. “The ingredients are not in place for a strong rebound,” post-COVID, he said, noting that India does not stack up particularly well against the 30 emerging markets he is interested in.
“My basic belief when you invest in emerging markets is to look at the country you’re investing in? What makes a country attractive?” he queried, noting that he is bullish on inexpensive markets in which the government is doing the right things to promote growth.
Most people would not think of Russia as a good place to invest, said Divecha, but he finds the country extremely attractive because of its very strong financial institutions. Taiwan and Korea also present exciting opportunities, he said.
Indiaspora’s Indian American founder MR Rangaswami asked each investor where he would put $100. Jhunjhunwala said he would invest in small cap stocks that are likely to become large caps. Valuation is very important, he said, noting, “What I buy is important, but more important is the price at which I buy it.”
Divecha said he would put his $100 in ESG — Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance — investments, which look at social impacts and sustainability. He advised against buying bonds in the current climate.
Raghavan said he would put his $100 into Agastya, an investment supporting 200 children, in hopes, he said, that one could become “the next Rakesh or Arjun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.