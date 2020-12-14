Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as the “Warren Buffet of India,” and Arjun Divecha, head of Emerging Markets Equity and board member at Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co, engaged in a friendly feud as to whether India remains an attractive opportunity for investors, at an Indiaspora virtual salon Dec. 10 evening. Jhunjhunwala (top left), who urged Indian Americans to invest in India, is shown here with Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami (top right); and Ramji Raghavan (bottom), founder of the Agastya International Foundation, whose 200 mobile vans traverse India, teaching science to rural children. (Sunita Sohrabji photo/Zoom screen grab)