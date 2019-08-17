The story of emerging life coach Anita K’s can be compared to Simba from the movie, “The Lion King,” said a press release, adding: “At an early age, Simba experienced a horrible tragedy, losing his father (Mufasa). He ran away from home due to the fears of his uncle, Scar. He finds the courage to return to his home and reclaim the throne.”
The release continues: “Anita K, an Indian American, who ran from her fears and tribulations but later, motivated by her story to act brave, dealt with the traumas of sexual assault, finding her identity and even a painful divorce.”
Anita, too, found courage to heal and reclaim power over her life, the release said. Her power, wit and strength is outlined in her latest self-development memoir, Behaving Bravely: How to Mindshift Life’s Challenges.
The book, noted the release, is a guide for families, individuals, teens and even corporations at all levels of their life, including career advancement, life transitions, relationships, cultural identity management, and personal goal solutions.
Anita uses practical advice, life experiences, transparent anecdotes, ingenious observations in this well-organized, an easy-to-read book providing a blueprint for individuals to tackle problems when they occur and create strategic solutions to live bravely, the release said.
Anita K shares with her readers one of her mechanism techniques, the acronym ‘BRAVE’. BRAVE, she says, are five key gems to help readers set a blueprint for personal development and growth. These steps are:
1. Benevoliefs (King of the Jungle)
2. Readiness (Taming the Tiger)
3. Alignment (Advisors that ROAR)
4. Vision (Map of the Jungle)
5. Engagement (Running the Jungle).
Behaving Bravely: How to Mindshift Life’s Challengesis currently available for purchase online through Amazon.
