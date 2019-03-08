Indian American Hollywood executive Bela Bajaria, who was tapped by Netflix in November 2016 as its vice president for content, is taking on a new leadership role at the streaming giant: she is set to lead its international non-English TV originals.
In the new role, Bajaria, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will oversee scripted and unscripted series in all international markets where Netflix is available, with the exception of Asia but including India.
“We have an amazing opportunity to bring stories from different cultures and in different languages to audiences all around the world. Netflix is just scratching the surface on what’s possible and I could not be more excited to get started,” the publication quoted Bajaria as saying.
Though she is leaving her old post, her title will remain vice president-content. In addition, reported The Hollywood Reporter, her former position is not expected to be replaced. Instead, the company is restructuring so that original series vice president Cindy Holland will oversee English language series — both scripted and unscripted — and Bajaria will be in charge of all non-English series.
“Bela Bajaria is an incredible creative talent, bringing global hits like ‘You, Nailed It’ and ‘Queer Eye’ to Netflix. She is the perfect person to build on our international efforts, helping to bring the world’s stories to the world whatever the language,” Ted Sarandos, chief content officer of Netflix, said March 6 in a statement.
Prior to joining Netflix, Bajaria served as president of Universal Television, overseeing creative programming for the studio and producing such hit series as “Master of None” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” for Netflix; “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” for Fox; “The Mindy Project” for Fox and Hulu; “Superstore” for NBC, and “Bates Motel” for A&E, among several others.
She developed “Gypsy,” starring Naomi Watts, for Netflix which premiered in 2017, as well as “Pure Genius” for CBS and “The Good Place” for NBC.
Bajaria has served as president of the industry organization Hollywood Radio and Television Society.
Several distinguished groups have honored Bajaria, including: The March of Dimes which honored her with the “Woman of the Year Award,” and the I Have a Dream Foundation of Los Angeles, which awarded her the “Dream Keeper Award.” (Read an earlier India-West story in which Bajaria spoke about her rise in the entertainment industry here: https://bit.ly/2tTBV3h.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.