Ohio Indian American congressional candidate Aftab Pureval and his campaign have said that the founders of the ice cream chain Ben & Jerry’s plan to have a Pureval-inspired ice cream flavor and are asking for supporters’ help in naming it.
In cooperation with liberal PAC MoveOn, Ben & Jerry's co-founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield selected seven Democratic midterm candidates from across the country to inspire unique ice cream flavors that capture the essence of each one — and Ohio's Aftab Pureval is one of them, according to a Cincinnati.com report.
Cohen and Greenfield plan to raffle off a batch of each of the seven flavors to support the candidates, the report said.
"We need a Democratic majority to check President (Donald) Trump’s unrestrained power," reads a joint statement from Cohen and Greenfield on MoveOn's website, according to the report.
"And we also need to send progressive champions to Congress who will fix our health care system with Medicare for all, protect clean air and water, and get big money out of politics," the statement added.
The public can select their desired candidate, suggest a name and flavor profile, and explain their rationale in a form on MoveOn's website at https://act.moveon.org/survey/benjerrycontest/.
"It’s a fun and creative way to support him," said Pureval campaign manager Sarah Topy in the report. "Ultimately, he prefers Graeter’s a little more to Ben & Jerry’s, but we’re happy for the support."
(0) comments
