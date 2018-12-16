Bentley University of Waltham, Mass., recently announced that one of its professors, Mahendra Gujarathi, was honored by the American Accounting Association with a 2018 Educator Award.
The AAA award, which is sponsored by the PricewaterhouseCoopers Foundation, is presented to individuals whose career contributions include educational innovation, excellence in teaching, publications, research guidance to graduate students and significant involvement in professional and academic societies and activities, the university said.
Gujarathi, who is the Rae D. Anderson Professor of Accountancy, has been a member of the Bentley faculty for nearly 30 years.
The Indian American educator has published more than 40 articles during his career and he is ranked, in a recent BYU survey, among the top five most frequent contributing authors of articles in accounting education journals, the university said.
Earlier this year, Gujarathi was awarded by the European Foundation for Management Development, an EQUIS-accrediting body, the best-case prize for his case, Himachal Fertilizer Corporation, in the "Indian Management Issues and Opportunities" category.
He also was awarded by EFMD the best-case prize for his case study, “Wells Fargo: Setting the Stagecoach Thundering Again” in the Responsible Leadership category.
He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree at the University of Pune and later earned a doctorate at the Indian Institute of Management, where he also serves as an adjunct faculty member.
