The Berkeley, California, City Council added a new page to the history of the South Asian American diaspora Sept. 15 evening, unanimously approving the renaming of a street to honor pioneer Kala Bagai, one of the first Indian American women in the country.
“This is a really important recognition of our South Asian American community and the contributions they have made to our city’s rich history,” said Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin.
Only two other streets in the U.S. honor Indian American women: Kalpana Chawla Way in Jackson Heights, New York, named for the late astronaut; and Kalpana Chawla Court, in a residential neighborhood in El Paso, Texas.
Last October, the council began the process of renaming the street as part of a larger street construction plan for Shattuck Avenue, a major artery through the city. More than 1,000 names were submitted; 269 letters from local residents were submitted on behalf of Kala Bagai.
Indian American activist Barnali Ghosh, one of the leaders of a grassroots movement that sought to name the street for Bagai, told India-West the street signs are expected to be changed in a couple of months, after the street construction project is finished.
“We wanted to honor her legacy of community activism, and to honor our mothers and grandmothers,” said Ghosh, who with her husband Anirvan Chatterjee, leads the Berkeley South Asian Radical Walking Tour.
Bagai, who was born in Amritsar and married at age 11, immigrated to the U.S. with her husband Vaishno Das Bagai in 1915, from Peshawar. At the time, there were about 2,000 Indians living in the U.S., mostly men who came to work on the transcontinental railroad or to work on farms. Few brought wives and family with them.
The Bagais were active with the Gadar Party movement, launched by students at UC Berkeley who sought to gain India’s independence from Great Britain. Operating from headquarters in San Francisco, California, volunteers wrote a weekly six-page newspaper, and printed out 10,000 copies which were distributed throughout the U.S. and sent by ship to India. Vaishno Das Bagai immigrated with Kala and their three sons specifically to work with the Gadar Party.
“My grandmother created a community which was a welcoming home for other immigrants, including Kamala Harris’s mother,” said Rani Bagai at the City Council meeting, which was held virtually. Harris and her sister Meena lived with their mother, the late cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan, in the area of town known as the Berkeley Flats, before moving to Montreal when Kamala was 12.
Berkeley city councilwoman Rashi Kesarwani said Bagai moved to the city in 1915 but did not feel welcome. “We want to send a message that Berkeley is a welcoming community.”
“When you are a young person of color, it’s important to see those names on the streets.”
The Bagais had bought a home in Berkeley, but as they set out to move to the dwelling, they found it had been locked up by their neighbors, who did not want them to live there.
In 1917, the family became stateless, as the U.S. passed an immigration act barring people from Asia and denaturalizing those who were already living here. Vaishno Das Bagai committed suicide, forcing Kala to single-handedly fend for herself and her family. She later married fellow Gadar Party activist Mahesh Chandra.
Samip Mallick, executive director of the South Asian American Digital Archive, told India-West: “This is such an important moment for our community. It took so many years of work by Rani to make sure that her family’s story is preserved.”
“Kala is resilience personified. Her life was so full of tragedy. She is an inspiration for us as we live through such difficult times.”
The Bagai family’s history mirrors so much of the current anti-immigrant climate in the U.S., said Mallick, noting that many South Asian Americans are still facing the threat of expulsion from the country.
Ghosh told India-West the Bagai household was a touch-point for new immigrants. Kala was a bridge builder between the South Asian American community and the Berkeley community at large. She threw a fundraiser for refugees who had lost their homes during Partition, and organized many cultural events.
“My experience with the city of Berkeley is that it can be welcoming, but it can also be quite racist. It’s hard to think of making a home here, never knowing whether you belong to this city,” she said, recalling an incident in which she stood at a bus stop and was told by a passerby to “go home.”
“We don’t see any markers of our activism from 100 years ago,” said Ghosh, adding that the street renaming will add to people’s sense of belonging.
University of San Francisco professor Monisha Bajaj noted at the Berkeley City Council meeting that one out of five Berkeley residents is Asian American, but there is a gap in representation. “I can’t wait to hear the rich conversation when a child asks a parent, ‘who is Kala Bagai?’ Thank you for welcoming her home to Berkeley.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.