Senator Bernie Sanders on June 15 endorsed neuroscientist Arati Kreibich in her bid to unseat second-term New Jersey Rep. Joshua Gottheimer, a corporate-friendly conservative Democrat who has repeatedly undermined progressive policy goals in Congress while securing favors for the financial industry, according to a Common Dreams report.
"As a neuroscientist, Arati conducted research on opiate addiction and after working directly with pharmaceutical companies, she gained a clear understanding of the major shortcomings of our for-profit healthcare system," Sanders said in a statement to Common Dreams. "She understands that healthcare is a right for all, and not a privilege for the wealthy few."
"Arati decided to take on the incumbent Democrat in her district because she knows that this moment requires bold, progressive leadership," the Vermont senator added. "Now is not the time to think small. If we come together to elect Arati, we will have a member of our movement fighting for our values in Congress."
The New Jersey Democratic primary is scheduled to take place on July 7.
According to Common Dreams, the Indian American's platform includes big-ticket progressive agenda items like a Green New Deal, a $15 federal minimum wage, and Medicare for All. The Democatic candidate's website also emphasizes priorities such as expanding Social Security, ending cash bail and the death penalty, and implementing universal vote-by-mail.
The neuroscientist's grassroots campaign — which has won the backing of national progressive groups like the Sunrise Movement and Indivisible — is taking on a congressman whose ability to quickly rake in corporate cash earned him the nickname "human fundraising machine."
Kreibich, who has vowed to reject corporate PAC money, told The American Prospect last month that she hopes her superior organizing and grassroots support can overcome Gottheimer's massive fundraising advantage, accumulated with the help of private equity firms, Wall Street banks, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
"We're seeing how folks are doing and connecting them with mutual aid resources, PPE collection and delivery, and delivering meals," Kreibich said. "Here we have folks who need real relief in North Jersey."
