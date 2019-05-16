The James Beard Foundation announced the winners of the 2019 James Beard Awards May 6 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Indian American chef Vishwesh Bhatt took home one of the culinary industry’s highly coveted award.
Snackbar chef Bhatt of Oxford, Mississippi, won the award in the ‘Best Chef: South’ category. Bhatt has been nominated more than once in the past in the same category.
The James Beard Awards are the most prestigious honors in the food industry, recognizing the best in food — from chefs, restaurants, cookbooks to food media and restaurant designs.
All James Beard Award winners receive a certificate and a medallion engraved with the James Beard Foundation Awards insignia.
During a ceremony emceed by Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, awards were presented in the Restaurant and Chef and Restaurant Design categories, as well as several special achievement awards, including Lifetime Achievement, Design Icon, America’s Classics, and Humanitarian of the Year.
