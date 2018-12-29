BEVERLY HILL, Calif. – The Beverly Hills Jain Social Group, a chapter of JSG International Federation, recently hosted a ‘Gala Dinner Banquet’ at the Beverly Hilton here, with Rajendra Vora, founder of the group, welcoming the attendees to the event, which began with the chanting of Navkar Mantra Devika Udani.
“It is our grand finale of 2018 and I am proud to say that our Beverly Hills chapter ranks in the top three out of 450 chapters of JSG Federation worldwide,” Vora told the gathering, according to a press release. “We also added new chapters of JSG in Atlanta, Washington, DC and Bahrain.”
Introducing the guest of honor, Ramesh Murarka, publisher of the weekly newspaper India-West, Vora said, “We are fortunate that a publisher of leading Indian newspaper of USA flew especially from San Francisco to address us and show his support.”
Murarka, in his address, said: “India-West strives to bring week after week award-winning stories and independent news,” adding: “I am very impressed with your Beverly Hills JSG chapter and your group’s activities.”
Jas Modi, president of the Jain Center of Southern California, in his address gave an outline of the upcoming JAINA convention and appealed all those present to register. He also gave and outline of activities of Derasar, which serves vegan Jain food.
As part of the event, 10 beautiful models showcased the latest collection of designer Rohini Bedi. Vora was later joined by treasurer Neena Jain and vice president Harshit Badani for giving away 2 Lakers Tickets, a $100 Gift Card of Spice Affair and 2 show tickets of a 2019 Indian show.
DJ Vishal Kumar brought everyone on the dance floor as singer Nauzad made a night memorable, said the release.
