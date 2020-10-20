NEW DELHI (IANS) – Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Oct. 19 said that Bharat Biotech will develop an intranasal vaccine for Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
The minister said that the Hyderabad-based drugs and vaccine research and manufacturing company has entered into an agreement with Washington University and St. Louis University for the trials of the nasal vaccine candidate.
"It (Bharat Biotech) has entered into an agreement with Washington University's School of Medicine under which the company will conduct trials, produce and market an intranasal vaccine for the COVID-19," Vardhan told his social media audience at his weekly webinar, Sunday Samvaad.
The minister also said that the Phase 1 trials of the vaccine candidate will take place in St. Louis University's vaccine and treatment evaluation unit while further stages of the trials will be conducted in India.
Vardhan also spoke about the development of another intranasal vaccine by the U.S.-based biotech company Codagenix along with Serum Institute of India.
"Codagenix is collaborating with the Serum Institute of India to develop CDX-005, which is the company's intranasal, live-attenuated vaccine candidate for SARS-CoV-2. The preclinical animal studies have been successfully completed, and Codagenix expects to initiate a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial in the UK by the end of 2020," he said.
CDX-005 is a single dose intranasal vaccine made with a live attenuated version of the virus.
ANI/ NewsVoir adds from New York: To support the expansion of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing across India, The Rockefeller Foundation has announced two new grants to The Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms and PATH.
The grants, totaling $5.5 million, will support domestic manufacturing of critical testing materials and the deployment of scalable testing programs, essential to mitigating the virus' spread. Additionally, the grants will advance efforts to leverage data and technology to strengthen pandemic surveillance and response. These grants are part of a broader effort to accelerate equitable access to testing technology in India as a key lever to contain the spread of COVID-19 and reduce test positivity rates.
By expanding the domestic production and national self-sufficiency of essential diagnostic technology and implementing scalable testing strategies, India will be better equipped to deploy tools to mitigate the virus' spread, strengthening its COVID-19 response overall.
The Foundation's new grants include:
The Center for Cellular and Molecular Platforms is receiving funding to scale up the local manufacturing of reagents and testing solutions in India, providing the country with the elements needed to domestically produce reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction testing kits.
PATH has received a grant to expand COVID-19 testing capacity in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab. With this funding, PATH will support state governments to develop and deploy optimized testing strategies that can be replicated and scaled up rapidly, seek to make COVID-19 screening and diagnostic tools available at an affordable cost, create an ecosystem of faster diagnosis of COVID-19 in key geographies, and establish pandemic surveillance models.
PATH is a global organization that works to accelerate health equity by bringing together public institutions, businesses, social enterprises, and investors to solve the world's most pressing health challenges. Its team of innovators comprises more than 1,500 employees in offices in 20 countries.
With expertise in science, health, economics, technology, advocacy, and dozens of other specialties, PATH develops and scales solutions, including vaccines, drugs, devices, diagnostics, and innovative approaches to strengthening health systems worldwide.
