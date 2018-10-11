Diya Entertainment Sept. 29 held its Bharat Ohio beauty pageant, crowning Miss, Mrs., Mr., Teen and Grandmom Bharat Ohio, with special guest Sunny Leone crowning each respective winner.
The platform has filled a need that existed in the fashion space of the Ohio community and brought a lot of like-minded individuals together, Diya Entertainment said in a news release.
Leone won the hearts of Ohions by her down to earth demeanor. Contestants were judged by veterans of showbiz like Aryan Vaid, Aaditi Agrawal and founder of the Miss Bharat Platform, Rashmi Bedi, the release said.
Rekha Nair, the force behind the event, is founder of Diya Entertainment and state director of the pageant.
She has established this platform to encourage women of all ages to discover the beauty that lies within them. This pageant is to enable you to celebrate the person you are. And it means every one of us comes out as a winner, Diya said.
