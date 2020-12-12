The U.S. and India-based board of directors of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan have unanimously appointed Sudhir Vaishnav as the new executive director to oversee and manage the organization’s activities in the U.S.
Vaishnav is succeeding Deepak Dave, who served as the executive director from 2008 through 2020, according to a press release from the organization.
“I am really humbled and honored to serve such a prestigious institution as its executive director and will try to live up to the board’s expectations in trusting me to promote Indian culture. My whole family has been associated with BVB since its inception in 1981,” Vaishnav said in a statement.
Prominent members of the Indian American community currently serve on the board.
“We are delighted that Mr. Vaishnav has accepted the challenge to take the Bhavan to even greater heights,” stated Dr. Navin Mehta, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan USA.
“His community involvement for the past 40-plus years with various organizations will help the Bhavan in reaching its lofty ideals,” said chairman emeritus Dr. H.R. Shah.
U.S. board members include Dr. Bhupendra Patel, Dr. Harish Mistry, Dr. Parveen Chopra, Yakub Matthew, Ravi Iyer, Riddhi Gandhi and Megha Bhouraskar.
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, founded 81 years ago by K.M. Munshi, with the support of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, is dedicated to promoting and preserving the arts, culture and heritage of India.
Over the years, the nonprofit cultural and educational organization has established 119 centers in India and seven centers abroad, alongside 367 constituent institutions. Its honorary members include The Dalai Lama, The Prince of Wales Prince Charles, JRD Tata, Late Mother Teresa and other prominent dignitaries.
The U.S. chapter, founded in 1981 with Padma Shri Dr. P Jayraman as its first executive director, is based in Manhattan, New York.
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan USA is planning several events starting next year, including its 40th anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.