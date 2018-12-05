A team from Bharti Vidyapeeth College of Engineering, Delhi, including Tanmay Srivastava, Kanishk Jeet and Prerna Khanna, seen here with Dr. Aakanksha Chowdhery, director of the Celestini Program India (far left), and Andrea Goldsmith, director of the Marconi Society and professor of electrical engineering at Stanford University (far right), won a prize from the Marconi Society's Celestini Program for tackling air pollution. (Marconi Society photo)