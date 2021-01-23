The American Telugu Association announced that Bhuvanesh Boojala recently took charge as the new president.
Boojala, who takes over for outgoing president Parmesh Bheemreddy, will oversee the organization as it continues serving the needs of the Telugu people across North America.
Boojala, who hails from the Washington, D.C., area, has been an ardent follower of ATA since 2004 and as a coordinator was instrumental in the success of its Philadelphia Convention in 2014.
He was sworn in as the new president of ATA on Jan. 16 at the ATA board meeting held at the Omni International hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.
The meeting was well attended, given the pandemic situation, by the board of trustees, past presidents, advisers, standing committee heads, regional coordinators and directors from all around U.S., a release noted.
Additionally, the ATA Board of Trustee elections were held in December 2020 to fill 15 vacant board of trustee positions, a four-year term, and around 5,000 ATA members all across U.S. exercised their franchise.
Newly elected Board of Trustees include Jayanth Challa, Kashiviswanatha Kotha, Parashuram Pinnapureddy, Sharada Singireddy, Somashekar Nalla, Thirupathi Reddy Yerramreddy, Hanu Thirumal Reddy, Prasheel Gukanti, Raghuveer Reddy, Ram Annadi, Ravinder Gudur, Rinda Sama, Sharath Vemula, Sudheer Bandaru and Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Thupally.
Addressing the board, Boojala laid out the road map for the organization and announced that 1-844-ATA-SEVA will be expanded to all the major cities across U.S. and that its dedicated volunteer base is ready to serve the community during crisis times.
The ATA Board encouraged the Indian American Telugu community to reach out to ATA Service line during emergency, a release said.
Boojala reiterated that while ATA will stay true to its core beliefs of promoting literary, cultural, educational, and social activities of the community his focus areas would include putting more emphasis on ATA Foundational activities in India and ATA achieving financial stability during his tenure.
He encouraged the board to brainstorm new ideas on how to involve the second generation youth in ATA related activities, increase youth participation and eventually come into leadership positions, the ATA said.
The ATA board elected the executive committee members for the next two years, in addition to Boojala, include Madhu Bommineni as president-elect; Hariprasad Reddy Lingala as secretary; Sainath Reddy Boyapalli as treasurer; RamaKrishna Reddy Ala as joint secretary; Vijay Kundur as joint treasurer; and Raghuveer Reddy as executive director.
The ATA also announced that the 17th ATA National Convention will be held at Washington DC Walter E. Convention Center from July 1-3, 2022.
ATA youth scholarships, literary programs, student services, health camps and ATA matrimony programs will be given a new impetus during Boojala’s presidency. A new business incubator committee has been added.
