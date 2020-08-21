Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on Aug. 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden’s positive focus marked a break from the dire warnings offered by former President Obama and others the night before, who warned that American democracy itself could falter if Trump is reelected, while Biden’s running mate, Indian American Kamala Harris warned that Americans’ lives and livelihoods were at risk. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)