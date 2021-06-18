The Biden administration has re-launched the International Entrepreneurs Program, also known as a start-up visa. The program is different from the E-2 visa, for which Indians and Chinese do not qualify. Above: File photo of Revolution LLC CEO Steve Case (left), and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg (right) looking on as Indian American Aneesh Chopra, then Chief Technology Officer of the U.S., speaks during the President's Council on Jobs and Competitiveness High Growth Business and Entrepreneurship Aug. 2, 2011 in Palo Alto, California, where entrepreneurs could learn how public and private sectors can partner to create jobs through innovation. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)