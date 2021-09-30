Nitin Shah, an Indian American attorney, was appointed Sept. 30 as one of three members to the Council of the Administrative Conference of the United States by President Biden. The two others are Leslie B. Kiernan and Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo.
Shah currently serves as general counsel of the U.S. General Services Administration. He oversees all legal matters arising before the agency, is GSA’s Designated Agency Ethics Official and Chief FOIA Officer, and manages a nationwide office of approximately 170 attorneys and staff, according to a White House press release.
During his career, Shah has focused on administrative law issues from various perspectives. He previously served in the Department of Justice in several capacities, including as Chief of Staff of the Civil Division and as an attorney in the Office of Legal Counsel. He also served as senior counsel at a nonprofit organization focused on administrative litigation and was a legal director for the Biden-Harris Transition Team.
Shah clerked for Judge Judith W. Rogers of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and for Judge T.S. Ellis III of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Born and raised in San Diego, California, he is a graduate of Harvard College and the University of Virginia School of Law.
ACUS is an independent federal agency charged with convening expert representatives from the public and private sectors to recommend improvements to administrative process and procedure. ACUS initiatives promote efficiency, participation, and fairness in the promulgation of federal regulations and in the administration of federal programs. The ten-member ACUS Council is composed of government officials and private citizens, noted the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.