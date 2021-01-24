President Joe Biden has appointed Dev Jagadesan as the acting head of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the White House announced.
With all the senior political appointees in key positions leaving office after Donald Trump's term ended Jan. 20, Biden made interim appointments pending the Senate approval of his candidates. Most of them are career employees, rather than political appointees.
An experienced deputy general counsel with a demonstrated history of working in the international trade and development industry, Jagadesan has spent the last two decades with the USIDFC.
He started at the corporation in July 2001 as associate general counsel, and continued to move up the latter with other roles such as acting general counsel, acting chief executive officer and president, and deputy general counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile.
In his current position, Jagadesan provides legal support and guidance to all aspects of DFC’s operations and mission. He also serves as the Designated Agency Ethics Official responsible for DFC’s ethics program and compliance.
Prior to the USIDFC, he spent nearly four years at the U.S. International Trade Commission, and a year as a special assistant U.S. attorney trial counsel at the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corp., where he rose to the rank of major.
The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is America’s development bank. DFC partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world today.
It invests in projects that create jobs in emerging markets in sectors including energy, healthcare, critical infrastructure, telecommunications, and financing for small businesses and women entrepreneurs. DFC investments adhere to high standards and respect the environment, human rights, and worker rights.
Jagadesan earned a B.A. in financial management from the Catholic University of America, and his law degree from the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law.
Others appointed by Biden include Foreign Service Institute Director Dan Smith as acting Secretary of State in the place of Mike Pompeo; Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist as acting secretary succeeding Christopher Miller, who was himself in an acting role after Mark Esper quit; and Central Intelligence Agency Deputy Director David Cohen as acting director in the place of Gina Haspel.
Jagadesan, who is the deputy general counsel of the USIDFC, will be the acting CEO in place of David Boehler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.