NEW YORK – President Joe Biden has appointed Kiran Ahuja, a civil rights lawyer and an advocate for Asian Americans, to head the Office of Personnel Management.
Ahuja, whose nomination was announced Feb. 23 by the White House, is joining at least 20 other Indian Americans nominated by Biden to senior positions in his administration.
As a member of Biden's transition team, she was in charge of ensuring a smooth move by the agency to the new administration.
OPM oversees the federal government's civil service, coordinating the recruitment of government employees, and manages their health insurance and retirement benefits programs.
In former President Barack Obama's administration Ahuja had served in the OPM as chief of staff.
She will have to be confirmed by the Senate in her new position.
Ahuja is now the CEO of Philanthropy Northwest, a network of charitable organizations across six states.
The White House said Ahuja grew up in Savannah, Georgia, "as a young Indian immigrant in the wake of the civil rights era."
She shares an educational background with Vice President Kamala Harris having attended a historically Black institution like her. Harris went to Howard University for her bachelor's degree and Ahuja to Spelman College in Atlanta.
With a law degree from the University of Georgia, Ahuja "began her career as a civil rights lawyer at the U.S .Department of Justice, litigating school desegregation cases, and filing the department's first student racial harassment case," according to the White House.
Initially in the Obama administration she had been the executive director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, "leading efforts to increase access to federal services, resources and programs for underserved Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders," according to the White House.
She also founded the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum, an advocacy and membership organization.
As yet, none of the Indian American nominees requiring Senate confirmation have come up for a vote before it.
Neera Tanden, the nominee for the cabinet position of the director of the Office of Management and Budget, is the only Indian American to have appeared for confirmation hearings before Senate committees.
However, two Senate committees unexpectedly postponed Feb. 24 preliminary votes on confirming Tanden, the embattled nominee.
With the votes uncertain for her confirmation by the full Senate after key Democratic Party Senator Joe Manchin opposed her, the Homeland Security and Budget Committees delayed the preliminary votes on approving her nomination that had been scheduled for Feb. 24.
Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who heads the Homeland Security Committee, said the delay was because "people needed a little more time to assess it."
Cabinet members and other senior officials have to be confirmed by the Senate and before that committees dealing with the areas of the nominees would have to give their approval.
He said that discussions were continuing on her nomination.
While there were media reports speculating that the postponement was a prelude to withdrawing her nomination, President Joe Biden's spokesperson Jen Psaki said he stood by her.
At her daily briefing, she downplayed the postponement saying that efforts were underway to get Senate support for her.
If Tanden manages to get through the Senate and is confirmed, she would be the second Indian American to be a member of the U.S. cabinet.
The director of the OMB arguably holds the most powerful cabinet post as the official framing of the $5 trillion budget that determines the allocations for the various departments and vetting policy and appointments.
In the 100-member Senate that is evenly divided between the Democrats and Republican, Manchin refusing to back her tilts the balance away from the Biden nominee.
The administration is trying to get at least one Republican to support her, but so far four of the seven considered likely to vote with the Democrats have said that they would not support her.
Tanden has a history of intemperate Twitter attacks on politicians of all parties, which was cited by Manchin and the Republicans as the reason for opposing her.
She deleted about 1,000 tweets and has apologized for them.
One of those she attacked, Senator Bernie Sanders, is the chair of the Budget Committee.
He ran unsuccessfully against Hillary Clinton in 2016 for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. Tanden was Clinton's campaign adviser.
