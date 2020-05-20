Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took a hard swing at President Donald Trump May 18, criticizing his administration for mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the AAPI Victory Fund’s 2020 Progressive Summit conducted via Zoom, Biden spoke from his home as a gaggle of Canadian geese punctuated his remarks with noisy honks in the background. As the pandemic roils through the nation, the nominee has been forced to campaign from his basement, conducting virtual rope lines daily to meet voters, and attending fundraisers via Zoom.
He received the AAPI Victory Fund’s endorsement last year, and emerged victorious from a field of 26 candidates after turning his at-times dark-horse candidacy around by winning South Carolina Feb. 29. Biden has since received endorsements from most of his contenders.
“Ninety thousand people in the U.S. have lost their lives to COVID. Think about how much agony could have been avoided if the president had acted quickly,” said the former vice president. “We didn’t get action. We got denial,” said Biden, adding that thousands of lives could have been saved.
Speaking on the PBS NewsHour that same evening, analysts Amy Walters and Tamara Keith noted that the Democratic nominee has avoided getting into a public fight with Trump. But Biden was in full battle gear at the summit, lambasting the president and his administration for botching the Paycheck Protection Program. Congress late March allocated $350 billion to be loaned to small businesses to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, which had forced many “mom and pop” enterprises to temporarily shut down their enterprises and furlough workers.
The program ran out of funds 14 days after it went live April 1. Larger small businesses — many backed by venture capital — and hotel and restaurant chains gobbled up most of the loans. Banks themselves profited from servicing the loans, earning an estimated $10 billion.
“Congress gave billions of dollars meant for folks who desperately need it. Stop tweeting about it and get the money to Main Street America now,” said Biden.
If he is elected, Biden said he aims to rebuild the middle class and a safety net which leaves no one behind.
The presidential candidate also chastised Trump for fanning the flames of anti-Asian American racism. As of May 13, the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council has received more than 1,700 reports of anti-Asian American bigotry related to COVID-19, including physical assault, verbal harassment and shunning. AP3CON has set up the portal http://www.asianpacificpolicyandplanningcouncil.org/stop-aapi-hate/ where victims can report incidents in several different languages.
“The pandemic has unleashed new forces of xenophobia. The president has brought on a new rash of hate,” said Biden, noting that Trump has repeatedly referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”
Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus chairwoman Rep. Judy Chu also spoke of the alarming rise in white supremacy and domestic terrorism in the wake of the pandemic. She noted that Asian Americans were critical in several swing states in 2018.
“We can be the secret weapon in Biden’s victory,” said Chu, adding: “We’ve gone from being marginalized to being the margin of victory.”
Biden was introduced by AAPI Victory Fund co-founder Dilawar Syed. The former vice president thanked Syed and hinted at a future appointment in his administration. “You’re too good to lose,” he said.
The summit featured several political headliners, including Indian American Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, along with Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, and Mazie Hirono. Indian American Rep. Ami Bera, D-California, joined Chu and Rep. Grace Meng, D-New York, in lending their support for Biden.
The summit also featured several Indian American congressional candidates, including Sri Preston Kulkarni, a Democrat from Texas; and Hiral Tiperneni, a Democrat from Arizona.
Harris, who ran against Biden in the primaries before abruptly ending her campaign last November, stated: “The future of the Supreme Court is on the November ballot.”
Harris criticized Trump and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell for stacking the federal courts with judges with a “right wing agenda” who receive lifetime appointments. The future of the Affordable Care Act, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, voting rights and workers’ rights are at stake,” she said.
“The president has already shown us he will nominate those who will roll back our civil rights,” said Harris, San Francisco’s former district attorney who went on to become California’s attorney general.
“Joe Biden understands that the makeup of our courts should reflect the diversity of our nation,” said Harris, championing her former opponent against whom she hit hard during primary debates.
She also stated the need for Democrats to regain a majority in the Senate, in part to block Trump’s future judicial nominees.
Bera, a physician, said he appreciated the support the nation has shown to front-line workers, including those in health care. “This is the most important election of our lifetime. Let us start healing our country and our world,” said the congressman, who has been dubbed “the Dean of the Samosa Caucus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.