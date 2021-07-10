By keeping the current visa regulations, students on F and J visas would be able to keep their visas in the U.S. as long as they are continuing their studies, and journalists on I visas while keeping their jobs. Trump’s proposal would have limited student visas to a four-year term for scholars from India and most other countries. Above: Indian students pose for photographs with their medals during the 16th convocation ceremony of King George's Medical University, in Lucknow July 5. (ANI photo)