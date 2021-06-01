Members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community and their allies hold up flags during a rally on the National Mall on May 31, 2021 in Washington, DC., to speak out in response to a rise in anti-Asian violence in the U.S. National Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s Indian American executive director Priya Purandare applauded the appointment of Krystal Ka’ai as the executive director of the new White House Initiative on Asian Americans, saying: “(Ka’ai’s) experience working on nearly every important legislative and policy priority affecting the AA and NHPI populations makes her uniquely situated to lead the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders during the most critical times for these communities.” (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)