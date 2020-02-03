The campaign team for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Biden for President, Jan. 31 announced its Nevada Asian American and Pacific Islander Leadership Council.
The council will focus on mobilizing and engaging Nevada’s growing AAPI community on behalf of Biden ahead of the Feb. 22 caucus, according to the news release.
Ash Mirchandani, an Indian American Las Vegas business and community leader, will chair the group, and Doris Bauer, a board member of National Federation of Filipino American Associations, will be vice chair, the release notes.
“This council is a testament to the energy and support that the AAPI community has for Joe Biden. With only a short time left before the Nevada caucus, this council will be charged with convincing even more members of our community to join Team Joe,” Mirchandani, the managing principal at Kaizen Strategies, said in a statement. “We will be phone banking, knocking doors, hosting community events, and, most importantly, making the case for why Joe Biden is the best candidate to expand access to health care, improve our standing in the world, and ensure America’s long-term, equitable economic success.”
In addition to Mirchandani and Bauer, the council includes Ramesh Piplani, Mahendra Mehta, Dr. Rachekonda Prabhu, Gopal Patel, Dr. Zia Khan, Hanadi Nadeem, Raja Majid, Rahul Sodhi, Balvir Raja Sodhi, Prymas Vaz, Muhammad Quddus, Sanje Sedera, Arun Gupta, Randal Okamura, Kate Torres Recto, Sharaf Haseebullah, Man Li, Loni Andal and Michelle Chen.
Earlier this month, the AAPI Victory Fund, an organization focused on mobilizing Asian American and Pacific Island voters, endorsed Biden for President.
Biden for President has announced more than 1,100 endorsements from national, state and local leaders, including current and former U.S. senators and representatives, governors, state elected officials and community leaders, the release said.
