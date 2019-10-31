Biden for President Oct. 26 launched “AAPIs for Biden,” a national network of Asian American and Pacific Islander supporters, including Indian Americans, working to rally the community around Vice President Joe Biden’s record of accomplishment, and his vision to heal the damage done by Donald Trump and to rebuild the middle class.
The presidential candidate Biden, a news release says, knows that the AAPI community is a core part of the American story.
“Our country’s ability to draw hard-working, aspirational people from every culture and every nation has always made us strong. AAPIs are the fastest growing racial group in the country and one of its most diverse, representing 50 different ethnicities and 100 languages,” the release said.
“With so much at stake in 2020 – health care, workers’ rights, immigration reform, the very soul of our nation – AAPIs for Biden will organize this key voting bloc to elect Joe and the steady, tested leadership needed to unite our country and deliver results,” it added.
AAPIs for Biden will recruit, train and deploy a growing movement of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to run phone banks, canvasses, community events, days of action, and fundraising activities in support of the campaign.
Biden adviser and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan kicked off the new coalition this afternoon in Las Vegas, which is home to a vibrant AAPI community, and to the all-important Nevada caucus on Feb. 22, the release said.
“The AAPI vote will be decisive in choosing whom Democrats nominate to take on Donald Trump. The future of our community, our country, and the values that make us strong all depends on the movement that we build together, starting here, to elect Joe as the next president of the United States,” said Kwan, director of surrogates for Biden for President.
“Today is a testament to Joe’s deep support among AAPIs – and it’s just one example of the many ways in which our campaign is working to build a broad, diverse coalition that reaches every corner of this country. Joe has fought for us his whole life, and now we’re going to fight for him,” Kwan added.
Biden has built a long record of accomplishments for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and working families – turning bold, progressive ideas into tangible results.
He stood shoulder-to-shoulder with President Obama to pass the landmark Affordable Care Act, providing health insurance to 20 million people, including more than 2 million AAPIs, the release said.
He fought to guarantee overtime pay, unemployment benefits, and strong workers’ rights; worked to boost teacher pay and school resources; and twice defeated the National Rifle Association to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.
And as vice president, he was part of an administration that re-established the White House Initiative on AAPIs, to increase economic opportunities and living standards throughout the AAPI community; and that made sure Filipino-American World War II veterans received long-awaited compensation payments.
Now, Biden is running to restore, protect, and build on that progress. As president, he’ll continue his lifelong fight for the American middle class, and make sure that everyone – including the AAPI community – comes along, the release said.
