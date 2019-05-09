Sharmeen Khan, a Pakistani American, has been named deputy research director for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.
Khan listed having held the position as ‘Deputy Research Director at Biden for President’ since April, on her LinkedIn page.
A graduate in political science and government from New York University, Khan was previously a research associate with American Possibilities PAC and a research analyst with Democracy Forward, both in Washington D.C., according to her LinkedIn profile.
In other news, Politico reported April 22 that presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar had hired Anjan Mukherjee as research director for her campaign.
The Indian American was the research director at the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, Politico reported.
