Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged to strengthen the U.S-India partnership at a virtual event Aug. 15 afternoon, India’s Independence Day.
“We share a special bond that has deepened over the years,” said Biden in a brief speech at the event, hosted jointly by the Biden for President campaign and AAPIs for Biden. The candidate spoke at the event, three days before he accepted his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention, held virtually this year from Aug. 17-20.
Biden spoke of his work in the Senate to secure the India-U.S. Civil Nuclear Deal, ratified by both countries in 2005. “Fifteen years ago, I said if the U.S. and India became partners, the world would be safer,” said the former vice president.
Biden said that, as president, he would work to expand greater two-way trade between India and the U.S. He also pledged to help support India in combating terrorism at its borders, and to tackle climate change together.
The presidential hopeful stated his goal of getting more Indian Americans into his Administration and noted that the Obama-Biden White House had more Indian Americans than any administration in history. He acknowledged his running mate, Kamala Harris, saying: “I know the pride you must feel. Her story is also your story.”
“You are pillars of the community, but you are also patriotic,” said Biden, adding in a more somber tone: “My heart goes out to all of you that have affected by hate crimes and bad immigration policies, including the ban on H-1B visas.”
“This may not feel like the America of your dreams, but we will build back better,” said Biden.
Harris also delivered a brief speech, recalling the summers she spent in what was then called Madras, and taking long walks with her grandfather and his freedom fighter friends, who had fought against colonialism for the world’s largest democracy.
“My mother (the late cancer researcher Shyamala Gopalan) wanted us to understand where we came from and to instill in us a love for good idli,” she said with a laugh.
Richard Verma, the Indian American U.S. Ambassador to India during the Obama Administration, moderated a panel featuring former Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs Nisha Biswal, who also served in the Obama Administration, and Tony Blinken, a senior campaign adviser for the Biden campaign, who formerly served as Deputy Secretary of State from 2015 to 2017 and Deputy National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2015 in the Obama Administration.
“There is no global challenge we can solve without India,” said Blinken, paraphrasing Biden. He noted that Biden would immediately bring the U.S. back into the Paris Agreement on climate change, which President Donald Trump pulled out of six months after he took office. The agreement is currently ratified by 200 countries who have pledged to cut greenhouse emissions and undertake other measures to combat the already-visible effects of a hotter planet. India, one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gasses, has pledged to reduce its use of refrigerants and to generate at least 40 percent of its electricity from non-fossil sources by 2030.
“Trump’s approach to India has largely been photo opportunities,” said Blinken, noting that the two countries have been embroiled in a trade and tariffs war for the past 18 months.
A Biden-Harris administration would work with India to stem the threat of an increasingly aggressive China. Since the beginning of the year, China has been in armed dispute border war with India, claiming that portions of the Galwan Valley in Ladakh are actually Chinese territory.
“Trump has helped China advance so many of its goals,” said Blinken. He noted that the Obama-Biden White House had worked with India to establish a “rules-based order” in the India-Pakistan region, and that a Biden administration will help India secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council, a long-sought after goal.
Sonal Shah, a member of the Obama-Biden transition team during the first term, moderated a panel with Biden’s senior campaign advisers Seema Sadanandan and Jake Sullivan.
Sullivan, who worked in the Obama Administration as deputy assistant to the president and National Security Advisor to Vice President Biden, noted that Indian Americans have been on the front lines of the COVID pandemic. “You have redefined what it means to be essential in our economy,” he said, adding, however: “But we have been left with a president who has not done his job. It is a failure of leadership.”
Biden’s guidance will be shaped by science, said Sullivan, adding that the presidential hopeful will immediately deploy the health and economic tools needed to jump-start the U.S.
Sadanandan spoke about employment-based visas and immigration at large. “So many lives have been uprooted by the Trump administration,” she said, adding that Biden will expand the number of H-1B visas and eliminate the per-country caps which have left many Indian Americans with approved green card applications waiting in long queues of more than 53 years before getting their green cards.
