The Democratic presidential campaign of Joe Biden and his Indian American running mate Kamala Harris have developed a unique initiative, aimed at “restoring the soul of all Americans” via free virtual yoga classes every Thursday afternoon until election day Nov. 3.
The Biden-Harris campaign is built around the slogan: “This is a battle for the soul of our nation.” Biden used the phrase often as he campaigned during the Democratic primary.
Volunteer organizer Greg Middents, who is heading up the initiative, told India-West: “We thought ‘wouldn’t it be fun to have yoga sessions for all our volunteers and supporters?’”
“At this time in our country, we all need to come together. There is so much unrest and division. The principle of yoga is aligning the mind, body and soul,” he said, noting that the pandemic has led to additional levels of stress for so many people.
The classes will be led by David Lincecum, who has taught yoga for several years. The sessions are open to everyone at all abilities. “David stresses that you can be a beginner or a pro. Do it at your own pace. If you need to sit on a chair, go ahead and do that,” said Middents.
“We just want everyone to unwind and relax,” he said.
The sessions, which are 50 minutes long and conducted via Zoom, are followed by uplifting messages and updates on Biden-Harris campaign activities.
“With this worldwide pandemic affecting all of us, with civil unrest in our cities, we have to adapt to the new realities. We have to stay in place, work from home, curb our daily activity and make sure our families are safe and protected. We at the Biden campaign are excited to offer you a great way to relax, unwind, reduce stress and stay in shape while restoring your soul,” wrote the campaign in a message to supporters.
Registration details are available at: https://www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/294689/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.