WASHINGTON – Sabrina Singh, Press Secretary to Senator Kamala Harris, Oct. 22 said that if elected president, Joe Biden plans to advance the relationship between India and the United States.
In an exclusive interview with ANI, Singh said that Biden aims to resonate with the Indian American community via his plans on higher education, reducing student loans and bringing back jobs in the U.S.
Replying to a question on whether the Modi factor will play any role to woo the Indian American voters, she said, "We have a plan to actually invest and bring jobs back here to the U.S. and grow our economy. We have a plan when it comes to, whether it is on seeking higher education, reducing student loans or addressing our climate by actually believing in science. I cannot believe that the current president does not trust experts and scientists. I think this is will resonate with the Indian American community."
"Biden-Harris administration will be a friend and an ally to India. We will be working together to grow our economy. Advancing our relationship between the two countries is something that Joe Biden is going to focus on," she said when asked if the Biden administration will take a strong position on terrorism, especially emanating terrorism from the Indian subcontinent.
"When it comes to terrorism or any country or organizations that want to sow hate or discord or disrupt. I think you will see Joe Biden hold countries accountable."
Speaking on whether prominent Indian Americans like Nisha Biswal, president of the US-India Business Council and also former Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs in the Department of State, and Richard Verma, former U.S. Ambassador to India, would hold senior positions in a Biden-Harris administration, Singh said that the answer will best be given after the results of the presidential elections.
There is speculation that Sabrina Singh might hold the post of press secretary of the White House should Biden come to power.
Singh was born into the family of Sardar Jag Jit Singh, who was the man behind former President Harry Truman's signing of the Luce-Celler Act, establishing an immigrant quota and enabling resident South Asians in the U.S. to seek naturalization.
Responding to what her grandfather would have done for the Indian American community if he were here in 2020, she said, "I think what he would say is to get even more involved. I do not know exactly his exact words but I think he would certainly encourage community involvement if you want to better your community. You are not going to be able to do that if you're not in those rooms where those decisions are being made. So, I think he would say, just make sure that you do have a seat at that table.”
Prior to the debate, Singh told ANI that that during the final presidential debate Biden's focus will be on "why he is the best person to not only get through this pandemic but also bring our country and build back better when we get through this pandemic."
"We have a vision where there are hope and opportunity. Meanwhile, on the other side is Donald Trump who has been consistent in sowing division and hate in this country. I think the Americans are tired of that and so I think you are really gonna hear the former vice president tonight make the case to the American people directly on why his path be the best one to see our country through this multi-crisis that you are raising," she said.
She further said that unlike Trump, Biden will hold Vladimir Putin accountable who has continued to "undermine the present 2020 elections.”
