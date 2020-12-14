WASHINGTON — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have made it to the top 10 most tweeted-about people’s list, according to the micro-blogging site’s annual year-end review.
U.S. President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden emerged as the most and second most tweeted-about people on Twitter for the year 2020.
Modi occupied the seventh place on the list, while Harris – the only woman on the list – took the 10th position, globally.
“People continued to utilize Twitter to publicly advocate for political change and demand accountability from world leaders this year. Over 700 million tweets were sent in 2020 about elections around the world and Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Narendra Modi and Kamala Harris were among the most tweeted-about global figures,” read a blog post by Tracy McGraw, global head of consumer communications for Twitter.
According to the blog post, it came as no surprise that the most popular hashtag used by most people this year was none other than #COVID19.
Over 68 million people worldwide have been infected by the virus, which includes the 1.55 million people, who have succumbed to the virus.
“Not only was the hashtag (and other variations on it) tweeted nearly 400 million times, but we also saw the ways in which it changed how we tweeted about so many other topics... With much of the world staying home more - in fact, #StayHome was the 3rd biggest hashtag of the year - we saw a change in habits through Twitter,” it read further.
Meanwhile, the second most tweeted hashtag of the year was #BlackLivesMatter due to the killing of George Floyd that sparked protests against police brutality not just in the U.S. but across the world.
“The world mobilized and amplified the need for equality and social justice following the death of George Floyd, who was the third most tweeted-about person globally,” the blog post read.
The list of the most tweeted-about people also included former President Barack Obama, rapper Kanye West and deceased basketball legend Kobe Bryant.
