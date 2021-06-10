President Joe Biden June 4 announced the appointment of 22 individuals, including Pakistani American Nomaan Husain, as members to the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships, the White House said in a news release.
The Commission is composed of outstanding citizens who reflect the diversity and strength of America while representing a broad range of backgrounds, experiences, and professions, it said.
Commissioners are responsible for recommending a group of candidates to the president for selection as White House Fellows, a prestigious program for leadership and public service that provides young Americans experience working at the highest levels of the federal government.
Husain is the founder of Husain Law + Associates, PC, a boutique law firm based in Houston, Texas, that focuses on litigation, immigration, and aviation, according to the release. He currently serves as a commissioner on the Harris County Houston Sports Authority, is an advisor to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Ft. Bend County District Attorney, and is a member of the Dean’s Advisory Committee for University of Texas at Austin’s College of Liberal Arts and University of Texas School of Dentistry.
Husain has also served as the chairman of City of Houston’s Ethics Commission, chairman and president of the South Asian Chamber of Commerce, member of the Mayor’s Advisory Committee for South Asia, and as the legal counsel to the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce.
“These leaders represent the best of America – our collective character, creativity, and diversity. I am grateful these dedicated and accomplished Americans will help select and mentor the next class of White House Fellows who demonstrate exceptional leadership, unwavering passion, and a strong commitment to public service,” Biden said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.