NEW YORK – Sameera Fazili, who traces her family's roots to Kashmir, is among the latest wave of Indian American nominees to be named to President-elect Joe Biden's A-team. Fazili has been appointed as Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.
Days before the new administration takes over, Fazili's profile made it to the landing page of the White House senior staff on the Biden transition website. She joins more than a dozen Indian Americans nominated or appointed to senior level positions in the incoming administration.
Earlier this week, Biden's transition team put out a thick paragraph introducing Fazili and her professional work prior to joining the Biden team.
Fazili was at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta where she served as the Director of Engagement for Community and Economic Development. In the Obama-Biden Administration, Fazili served as a senior policy advisor on the White House's National Economic Council and as a senior advisor at the U.S. Treasury Department in both Domestic Finance and International Affairs. Prior to that she was a clinical lecturer of law at Yale Law School.
Originally from Buffalo, she now lives in Georgia with her husband and three children. Fazili is a graduate of Yale Law School and Harvard College. She is the daughter of a Kashmir-born doctor couple, Muhammad Yusuf Fazili and Rafiqa Fazili, originally from the Gojwara area.
Her uncle Rouf Fazili told PTI, "We are very proud. Everybody in Kashmir should be proud as it is a proud moment for the whole Kashmir," adding, "It is a great honor and respect for every one of us and a great occasion."
"She was not born here and her parents left the Valley in 1970-71, but she has a strong affinity with Kashmir," Rouf Fazili said. "The last time she visited the valley was in 2007,” he told PTI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.