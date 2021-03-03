Dilawar Syed, co-chair of the AAPI Victory Fund, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as Deputy Administrator at the Small Business Administration. Shekar Narasimhan, an Indian American executive who launched the AAPI Victory Fund with Syed, told India-West Syed brings in “a rare set of skills. He is a tech entrepreneur who knows how to build a successful business, and, importantly, has an appreciation for the difficulties of running and growing minority-owned businesses.” Syed is seen here in a file photo with President Joe Biden. (India-West file photo)